Nigeria Records 265 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Rise To 7,526
Nigeria has recorded 265 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said late Saturday.
The total infections for the country now stand at 7,526.
In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC reported that 133 of the new cases were found in Lagos, 34 in Oyo, 28 in Edo, 22 in the FCT, six in Plateau, five in Kaduna, three each in Borno and Niger, and two each in Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra, and Enugu.
The number of deaths remained unchanged at 221 from Friday but the figures for successfully treated patients increased to 2,174.
