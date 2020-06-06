Nigeria Records 328 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 11,844
Nigeria has recorded 328 new cases of the COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 11, 844.
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), announced this on Friday.
According to the agency’s report, 121 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 70 in the FCT, and 25 in Bauchi.
Other affected states were Rivers with 18 cases, Oyo with 16, 15 in Kaduna, 14 in Gombe, 13 in Edo and Ogun, eight in Jigawa, six in Enugu, five in Kano and two each in Ondo and Osun states.
