Nigeria Records 350 New Cases of COVID-19, Total Now 11,516
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NAN) announced on Thursday that it recorded 350 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the country to 11,516.
According to its official Twitter handle, all new cases, as at June 4, 2020, Nigeria has 350 new confirmed cases with eight deaths.
NCDC stated that the new cases were reported from 20 States: Lagos (102), Ogun (34), FCT (29), Borno (26), Kaduna (23), Rivers (21), Kwara (16), Ebonyi (17), Katsina (14), Edo (10), Delta (10), Kano (10), Bauchi (10), Bayelsa (9), Imo (8), Plateau (4), Ondo (3), Nasarawa (2), Gombe (1) and Oyo (1).
The NCDC said that till date, 11,516 cases have been confirmed, out of which 7,658 are active cases; 3,535 cases have been treated and discharged, and 323 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
The agency called on Nigerians to observe the procedures for quarantine, avoid public places and ensure public hygiene.
