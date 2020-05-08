Nigeria Records 381 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3,526

Share Pin 0 Shares

Nigeria has recorded 381 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,526.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), confirmed this in a tweet on Thursday.

This is the highest number of cases recorded in a single day in the country.

Of the new cases, 183 are in Lagos, 55 are in Kano, 44 in Jigawa while 19 each are in Zamfara and Bauchi.

11 are in Katsina, nine in Borno, eight in Kwara, seven in Kaduna, six in Gombe, five in Ogun, four in Sokoto, three in Oyo and in Rivers, two in Niger and one each in Akwa-Ibom, Enugu and Plateau states.

The latest figures come amid concerns about the level of compliance with the guidelines released by the Federal Government for easing the lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory. There have also been concerns about the level of compliance with the interstate lockdown which is in effect.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.