NCDC

Nigeria Records 386 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 3,912

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 386 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 3,912.

This is the highest number of new cases recorded in a day.

Of the 386, the NCDC said in a tweet, 176 were reported in Lagos, 65 in Kano, 31 in Katsina, 20 in the FCT, and 17 in Borno.

The NCDC also noted that 679 of the 3,912 cases have been successfully treated and discharged, while 117 cases have resulted in deaths.

 

 

