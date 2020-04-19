Nigeria Records 48 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 541
Nigeria on Saturday recorded 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the country’s total infections to 541, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
The NCDC said 23 cases were identified in Lagos, 12 in the FCT, 10 in Kano, two in Ogun and one in Oyo.
The agency also recorded an increase in the number of deaths to 19, while 166 patients have been discharged.
Nigeria’s number of infections are expected to continue to rise, as the NCDC has said it is ramping up testing across the country.
COVID-19 deaths in Africa have already passed 1,000 and the country announced the death of Abba Kyari, top aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday.
In Europe, the death toll surged past 100,000 on Saturday.
