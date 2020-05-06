Nigeria Records 5 New Deaths, 148 New COVID-19 Cases
The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19.
The agency announced this in a tweet on Tuesday.
There are now a total of 2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, while 481 have recovered and 98 have died.
148 new cases of #COVID19;
43-Lagos
32-Kano
14-Zamfara
10-FCT
9-Katsina
7-Taraba
6-Borno
6-Ogun
5-Oyo
3-Edo
3-Kaduna
3-Bauchi
2-Adamawa
2-Gombe
1-Plateau
1-Sokoto
1-Kebbi
2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria
Discharged: 481
Deaths: 98 pic.twitter.com/0WhwE3fe4V
— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 5, 2020
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours