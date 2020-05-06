Dr-Chikwe-Ihekweazu-NCDC-1280×720-1

Nigeria Records 5 New Deaths, 148 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced five new deaths and 148 cases of COVID-19.

The agency announced this in a tweet on Tuesday.

There are now a total of 2950 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria, while 481 have recovered and 98 have died.

