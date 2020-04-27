Nigeria Records 5 New Deaths, 91 New COVID-19 Cases
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the federal capital territory.
This was disclosed on the agency’s Twitter handle on Sunday night.
A total of 1,273 cases have now been recorded in the country. The number of discharged persons increased from 222 to 239, while fatalities increased from 35 to 40.
