Nigeria Records 5 New Deaths, 91 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 in 15 states and the federal capital territory.

This was disclosed on the agency’s Twitter handle on Sunday night.

A total of 1,273 cases have now been recorded in the country. The number of discharged persons increased from 222 to 239, while fatalities increased from 35 to 40.

More to come…

 

