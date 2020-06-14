NCDC

Nigeria Records 501 New COVID-19 Cases, Eight More Deaths

Nigeria on Saturday recorded 501 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet via its official handle, the NCDC also recorded eight additional deaths within the past 24 hours.

The country’s total infections have now risen to 15,682.

In usual fashion, Lagos reported the highest number of cases with 195 new cases and the FCT was second with 50 new infections.

Other states with new cases include Kano (42), Kaduna (27), Edo (26), Oyo (22), Imo (21), Gombe (17), Benue (12), Enugu (12), Delta (11), Anambra (11), Ebonyi (10), Nasarawa (9), Ogun (9), Bauchi (8), Kebbi (4), Akwa Ibom (3), Jigawa (3), Katsina (3), Yobe (2), Borno (2), Kwara (1) and Ondo (1).

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Ibidun Ituah Ighodalo, Renowned Event Planner, Dies at 40

Ibidun Ituah Ighodalo, Renowned Event Planner, Dies at 40

Entertainment
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
VIDEO | No Social Distancing as Naira Marley Performs at Play Entertainment Abuja Concert

VIDEO | No Social Distancing as Naira Marley Performs at Play Entertainment Abuja Concert

Entertainment
  • 14 Jun
  • 0
Ondo Gov: Olaide Adelami a Bonafide Member of APC- Campaign Organisation

Ondo Gov: Olaide Adelami a Bonafide Member of APC- Campaign Organisation

Press Statement
  • 14 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top