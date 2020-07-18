Nigeria Records 600 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Exceed 35,000

Nigeria has reported 600 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 35,454.

This is according to the latest figures released on Friday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

According to the health agency, the 19 new cases were recorded in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos remains the epicentre of the virus in the country with 129 new infections followed closely by the FCT with 118 reported cases.

Other states with new cases include Oyo – 87, Kano – 55, Benue – 42, Enugu – 35, and Kwara – 28, Imo – 16, Ogun – 13, Kaduna, and Ondo having 12 cases, Delta and Edo having 11 cases and Plateau – 6.

On the other hand, states with fewer cases included Nasarawa, Ekiti, and Niger with 6 cases each, Borno and Abia with 4 cases followed by Gombe – 3.

Meanwhile, the country has been able to successfully discharge 14,633 persons who recovered from the virus, just as the death toll has unfortunately risen to 772.

