Nigeria Records 624 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Now 41,804
Nigeria on Tuesday recorded 624 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing its total caseload to 41,804, according to the nation’s top disease control agency.
In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) noted that eight more persons have died from the virus as recovery numbers hit 18,764.
Lagos, the nation’s COVID-19 regional epicentre, reported 212 new cases, while Oyo reported 69.
Other states with new cases include Niger (49), Kano (37), Osun (37), FCT (35, Plateau (34), Gombe (33), Edo (28), Enugu (28), Ebonyi (17), Delta (10), Katsina (9), Ogun (8), Rivers (7), Ondo (5), Kaduna (4) and Nasarawa (2).
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours