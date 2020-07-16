Nigeria Records 643 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Rise To 34,259

Nigeria has reported 643 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,259.

This is according to the latest figures released on Wednesday night in a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new cases were recorded in 18 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Lagos State maintained its lead position with 230 new infections while the FCT recorded 51 cases.

The remaining 17 states with new infections are Oyo – 69, Edo – 43, Osun – 35, Rivers and Ebonyi each having 30 cases, Kaduna – 28, Ogun – 27, Ondo – 23, Plateau – 20, Benue – 17, Enugu – 16 and Imo – 10.

Others include Delta – 6, Kano – 4, Nasarawa – 2 with Kebbi and Ekiti each having 1 case.

NCDC noted that a total of 13,999 patients have recovered and have been discharged, while the country’s death toll stands at 760.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.