Virus Outbreak Connecticut

Nigeria Records 675 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 21,000

Nigeria on Monday reported 675 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The new cases bring the country’s total reported cases, since February, to 20,919.

According to the health agency, 7,109 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 525 have died as a result of the virus.

In Monday’s report, Lagos state recorded the highest number of new cases with 288 and Oyo was second with 76.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3), and Plateau (2).

 

 

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDC

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

A Fresh Primary Will Be Conducted in Edo State Says Gaidom

A Fresh Primary Will Be Conducted in Edo State Says Gaidom

News
  • 23 Jun
  • 0
Nigeria Records 675 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 21,000

Nigeria Records 675 New Cases Of COVID-19, Total Infections Near 21,000

News
  • 23 Jun
  • 0
No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free – NCDC DG

No State In Nigeria Is COVID-19 Free – NCDC DG

News
  • 23 Jun
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top