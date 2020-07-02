This was confirmed on Wednesday night by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet via its official handle.

Just like the previous day, the new cases were recorded across 20 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Giving a breakdown of the cases, the NCDC noted that the five states with the highest number of infections were Delta – 166, Lagos – 120, Enugu – 66, Edo –60, and Ogun – 43.

Others included Kano – 41, Kaduna – 39, Ondo – 33, Rivers – 32, Bayelsa – 29, Imo – 20, Kwara – 18, Oyo – 11 and Abia – 10.

Meanwhile, states with fewer cases include Benue – 6, Gombe – 4, Yobe, Bauchi and Kebbi each recording 2 cases.

This comes as the FCT recorded 65 new cases.

On a positive note, 406 more patients have been successfully treated and discharged from the isolation centres in various parts of the country.

This brings to 10,152 the number of people who have been discharged so far, although 13 more patients lost the battle to COVID-19.

The NCDC has put the country’s death toll from the disease at 603.