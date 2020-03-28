NCDC Boss

Nigeria Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 89

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Eight new cases of the #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 89.

The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this at 4:00 pm on Saturday, noting that seven of the cases are in Lagos while one is in Benue State.

Here’s a breakdown of the total number of cases across the country.

Lagos – 59

FCT – 14

Ogun – 3

Osun – 1

Oyo – 3

Ekiti – 1

Edo – 2

Rivers – 1

Benue – 1

Enugu – 2

Bauchi – 2

Total Confirmed – 89   Active Cases – 85   Discharged – 3   Deaths – 1

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID19NCDCNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 89

Nigeria Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 89

News
  • 28 Mar
  • 0
COVID-19: Buhari, Health Minister, NCDC Boss Meet as Nigerians Demand #BuhariResign

COVID-19: Buhari, Health Minister, NCDC Boss Meet as Nigerians Demand #BuhariResign

News
  • 28 Mar
  • 0
#DesignYourDestiny | Guard Your Secret – By Henry Ukazu

#DesignYourDestiny | Guard Your Secret – By Henry Ukazu

Columns
  • 28 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top