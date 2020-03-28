Nigeria Records 8 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 89
Eight new cases of the #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 89.
The Nigeria Center For Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed this at 4:00 pm on Saturday, noting that seven of the cases are in Lagos while one is in Benue State.
Here’s a breakdown of the total number of cases across the country.
Lagos – 59
FCT – 14
Ogun – 3
Osun – 1
Oyo – 3
Ekiti – 1
Edo – 2
Rivers – 1
Benue – 1
Enugu – 2
Bauchi – 2
Total Confirmed – 89 Active Cases – 85 Discharged – 3 Deaths – 1
