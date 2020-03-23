Nigeria’s Former Head of PPMC Dies of Coronavirus

Suleiman Achimugu, former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) has died from coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the death on Monday via its verified Twitter handle.

The 1st #COVID19 death in Nigeria has been recorded. The case was a 67 year old male who returned home following medical treatment in UK He had underlying medical conditions- multiple myeloma & diabetes & was undergoing chemotherapy Our thoughts are with his family pic.twitter.com/A7STOjTQeW — NCDC (@NCDCgov) March 23, 2020

We regret to announce the demise of Engr Sulaiman Achimugu former MD PPMC early this morning. Following his travel history of return to Nigeria on 10th March, his family members that have contact with him are on mandatory quarantine and no exposure to NNPC whatsoever. RIP — Mele Kyari (@MKKyari) March 23, 2020

