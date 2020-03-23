Osagie Ehanire

Nigeria’s Former Head of PPMC Dies of Coronavirus

Suleiman Achimugu, former Managing Director of the Pipeline and Product Marketing Company (PPMC) has died from coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the death on Monday via its verified Twitter handle.

 

 

