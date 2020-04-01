Nigeria Records Four New COVID-19 Infections, Total Cases Rise To 139

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria has risen to 139 after four new cases were discovered.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the new figure in a tweet on Tuesday, in its latest update on the disease.

Of the new cases, three were confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) while one new case was discovered in Lagos.

This comes two days after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the restriction of movement in Lagos, Abuja, and Ogun State.

President Buhari had made the declaration as part of measures to curtail the spread of the virus in the country.

Following the lockdown order, the President signed the COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, which declared COVID-19 a dangerous infectious disease.

According to his media aide, Femi Adesina, this is in line with the exercising of the powers conferred on President Buhari by Sections 2, 3 and 4 of the Quarantine Act (CAP Q2 LFN 2004), and all other powers enabling him in that behalf.

As of 8pm on March 31, there are 139 confirmed cases with nine discharged while two deaths have been recorded in the country.

With the increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, Lagos now has 82 reported while the FCT has 28.

Other states that have recorded at least one case are Oyo – eight, Osun – five, Ogun – four, Kaduna – three, Enugu – two, Edo – two, Bauchi – two, Ekiti – one, Rivers – one, and Benue – one.

