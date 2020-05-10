NCDC

Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nigeria on Saturday recorded the most coronavirus deaths in a single day.

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC, on Saturday reported 11 fatalities.

As of Friday, the total number of deaths resulting from COVID-19 was 117.

But according to the data released on Saturday, the total number of deaths in the country stood at 128.

Nigeria has also exceeded 4000 confirmed cases with 745 discharged.

NCDC on Saturday, reported ”239 new cases of COVID-19; 97-Lagos, 44-Bauchi, 29-Kano, 19-Katsina, 17-Borno, 7-FCT, 6-Kwara, 5-Oyo,3-Kaduna,3-Sokoto, 2-Adamawa, 2-Kebbi, 2-Plateau, 2-Ogun, 1-Ekiti.

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDC

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Publish Budget for ‘Home Feeding Programme’, SERAP Tells FG

Publish Budget for ‘Home Feeding Programme’, SERAP Tells FG

News
  • 10 May
  • 0
Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Nigeria Records Highest COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

News
  • 10 May
  • 0
Osinbajo Attending to Official Matters – Laolu

Osinbajo Attending to Official Matters – Laolu

News
  • 10 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top