Nigeria Records Lowest Death Toll in May as NCDC Confirms 226 New COVID-19 Cases

Share Pin 0 Shares

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 226 new COVID-19 cases in 15 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The agency made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

A total of 6,401 cases have now been recorded in 34 states and the FCT.

Although the NCDC has conducted a few tests in Kogi and Cross River, both states are yet to record any case.

Only one fatality was recorded – Nigeria’s lowest death toll in the month of May – while the number of discharged patients increased from 1,644 to 1,734.

Before the agency’s COVID-19 update for May 19, the lowest number of fatalities recorded in May was two deaths on the third day of the month, while the highest figure so far was 17 deaths, recorded on May 2 and May 10, respectively.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, had said a large percentage of those who died were managed in their homes.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.