Nigeria Reports 1,964 New Cases Of COVID-19, Highest-Ever Daily Figure

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic worsened in Nigeria on Thursday as the nation reported a record number of new infections in one day.

In a late-night tweet, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said 1,964 new cases and seven deaths had been recorded across the country within 24 hours.

This brings the total number of recorded cases to 116,655, with 93,646 discharged cases and a total death toll of 1,485.

Lagos, the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria, reported 824 new cases while the FCT posted 246 infections.

Other regions with new cases include Plateau (166), Kaduna (128), Ogun (76), Nasarawa (74), Anambra (69), Edo (50), Rivers (45), Ondo (44), Niger (40), Oyo (38), Adamawa (35), Kano (31), Akwa Ibom (27), Gombe (19), Kwara (13), Ekiti (12), Delta (6), Kebbi (6), Bauchi (5), Ebonyi (4), Osun (3), and Zamfara (1).

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum, which had expressed alarm over the spread of the virus, on Thursday said it was setting up a team to advise on procurement and administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to NGF Chairman and Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, Nigeria is expected to take delivery of a tranche of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of February.

