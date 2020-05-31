NCDC Boss

Nigeria Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Infections

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Nigeria witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Saturday, recording more than 500 new single-day infections for the first time.

The new cases were confirmed by the specialist agency, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Twitter.

This takes the country’s total infections to 9,855, out of which 2856 have been discharged with 273 losing their lives.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 14 states and the FCT, with Lagos accounting for the highest number of infections for the day with 378 cases.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NCDC

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigeria Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Infections

Nigeria Reports 553 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Infections

News
  • 31 May
  • 0
No More Active COVID-19 Cases In Zamfara, Says Commissioner

No More Active COVID-19 Cases In Zamfara, Says Commissioner

News
  • 31 May
  • 0
‘Who Are We Fooling?’: Again, Kogi Rejects NCDC Results

‘Who Are We Fooling?’: Again, Kogi Rejects NCDC Results

News
  • 31 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top