Dr-Chikwe-Ihekweazu-NCDC-1280×720-1

Nigeria Running Out of Coronavirus Test Kits, NCDC Raises the Alarm

Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has raised the alarm over a major shortfall in Coronavirus test kits in the country.

In tweet on Sunday, Ihekweazu said “We’re desperately looking for more RNA extraction kits as we expand #COVID19 testing”.

He provided specifications of the test kits needed in the country as Product: Total viral RNA extraction kits (preferably spin column and with a lysis buffer) manufactured by Qiagen, ThermoFischer, SeeGene, Inqaba, LifeRiver etc.

Suppliers have been provided with an email address [email protected] to contact NCDC to deliver the product for payment.

