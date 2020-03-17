Boss Mustapha

Nigeria Sets Up Special Task Force on Coronavirus

The Federal Government on Tuesday set up a Presidential Task Force for the control of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The 12-member committee is to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

The SGF, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, said it had six months to complete its assignment.

More to come…

_____

