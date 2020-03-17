Nigeria Sets Up Special Task Force on Coronavirus
The Federal Government on Tuesday set up a Presidential Task Force for the control of Coronavirus in Nigeria.
The 12-member committee is to be chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.
The SGF, while inaugurating the committee in Abuja, said it had six months to complete its assignment.
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours