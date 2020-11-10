Nigeria, U.S Meet Global Coalition To Tackle ISIS

The United States and Nigeria have concluded plans to convene a virtual meeting with members of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on November 10.

A statement from U.S. State Department Office, Monday night, said the meeting would affirm the coalition’s commitment to countering the threat of ISIS and its branches worldwide, including in West Africa. It will also seek two coalition’s support for the ongoing international efforts in the region.

According to the statement, the meeting will outline the ISIS threat in West Africa and focus on ways the coalition can strengthen its collective approach in specific areas, such as battlefield evidence and border security.

