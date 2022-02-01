Nigeria, UK to Hold Security, Defence Dialogue in London

Nigeria and United Kingdom will hold the first meeting of the Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London this week.

A statement issued on Monday by the Director of Communications at the British High Commission in Abuja, Dean Hurlock, said the talks, led by UK National Security Adviser, Sir Stephen Lovegrove and Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), were scheduled to last for three days, and will conclude on Wednesday.

The dialogue will also include a series of breakout sessions covering a range of issues, including counter terrorism, serious and organised crime, civilian policing and human rights.

Defence staff talks, led by UK Chief of Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin and Nigerian Chief of Defence Staff, General L.E.O Irabor, will also take place in parallel, and will discuss military cooperation.

The Nigeria-UK Security and Defence Partnership was agreed between the two countries in 2018. This week’s dialogue will be the first meeting following the 2018 agreement.

Further details of that agreement can be found on www.gov.uk.

At the start of the dialogue, UK government Minister for Africa, Vicky Ford MP, said: “Today we welcome our Nigerian friends as we open the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London. By building stronger security ties we can better protect our people from shared security threats.”

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing said: “Looking forward to the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership discussions over the next few days. Great to have this chance to expand our security and defence cooperation to improve how we respond to shared security threats.”

“The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office and the British High Commission to Nigeria

look forward to sharing more details about the Partnership Dialogue after their conclusion later this

week,” the statement added.

