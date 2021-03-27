Nigeria Will Never Experience Civil War Again, Buhari Declares

President Muhammadu Buhari has eulogised the patriotic martyrs of the Nigerian civil war, adding that Nigeria will never experience civil war again.

Speaking at an event Friday to welcome the World leader of the Tijjaniyya Islamic Religious Movement, Sheikh Dahiru Usman, President Buhari thanked the Movement for their profuse prayers for an end to the war and the reunification of Nigeria.

He recalled that in the 30 months of the civil war, Nigerians on both sides lost numerous lives and prayed that never again shall we experience such.

He praised the martyrs of the war which lasted from 1967 to 1970, adding that their glorious sacrifices enabled the unity of the country.

While welcoming the Grand Khalifa to Nigeria and commended the sect’s efforts in finding solutions to the problems of security in the country.

President Buhari described the visit of the spiritual leader as historical while commending the sect for its peaceful conduct in carrying out its activities.

Leader of the Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, Sheikh Usman, described the sect as the largest with 70 million followers across the globe and prayed for continued peace and blessings for the country.

Sheikh Usman said he had come to formally introduce himself as the sect’s new leader to the Government and people of Nigeria and also prayed for peace, unity and the greatness of Nigeria.

