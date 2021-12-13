Nigeria Will Not Break Up, Says PDP Chairman, Ayu

National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has said that Nigeria will not break up as predicted in some quarters.

Ayu stated this, yesterday, at a reception held in his honour in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

He said his emergence as national chairman was a clear indication that Nigeria is still together and will not disintegrate.

He assured the party’s aspirants that they would be treated fairly, stressing that the PDP, under his leadership, is determined to stop the drift to other political parties and would instead harvest defectors from other political platforms.

Also, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said investing in Ayu’s chairmanship will not deplete the party’s numbers at state or federal legislatures, even as he urged him to use his wealth of experience to bring back PDP members that crossed to other parties. Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, similarly, expressed confidence in the ability of Ayu to boost the fortunes of the party.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.