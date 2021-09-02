Nigerian Army Eliminate Six ISWAP Terrorists, Recover Arms

Troops of 25 Brigade operating under the aegis of Joint Task Force, North East, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have neutralised four terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), recovering some arms and ammunitions in process.

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu in a statement on Thursday said the terrorists were neutralised along Damboa-Bulabulin-Maiduguri road on Wednesday, August 31.

“The terrorists who were on espionage along Damboa-Bulabulin- Maiduguri road ran into a fighting patrol team at Kukawa and were neutralised in the firefight that ensued with the troops,” the statement read in part.

Nwachukwu added that the troops recovered four AK 47 rifles and four Magazines, each loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition from the troops.

In another operation, troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 OPHK in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) at Dusman-Muna Garage, Borno State eliminated two ISWAP terrorists in an ambush operation conducted along with an identified ISWAP terrorists’ crossing point at Musari village.

The troops also captured and destroyed an ISWAP logistics vehicle conveying assorted goods and contraband items belonging to members of the terrorist group.

“Items recovered from the terrorists’ vehicle include two bags of Hemp (Cannabis Sativa), two bags of detergent, 120 packets of mosquito coils, l2 mosquito nets, and five textile materials. Other items recovered are two bicycles, two bags of beans, a bag of corn, and some quantity of fish,” the statement added.

The Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya in response commended the troops for their operational exploits and urged them to maintain the aggressive posture in order to decisively root out the terrorists from their enclaves.

