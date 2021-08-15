Nigerian Army Hands Over Another Chibok Schoolgirl to Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Saturday in Gwoza, received another Chibok schoolgirl who presented herself to the Nigerian Army.

The schoolgirl, Hassana Adamu, alongside her two children, was handed over to Governor Zulum by the Commander, 26 Taskforce Brigade, Brigadier General DR Dantani.

Hassana was one of over 200 schoolgirls abducted at a Government Secondary School in Chibok on April 14, 2014, by Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Babagana Zulum received Chibok schoolgirl Hassana Adamu in Gwoza, on August 14, 2021.

She is the second Chibok schoolgirl to be received by the Borno State Government within two weeks.

Another Chibok schoolgirl, Ruth Ngladar Pogu and a man said to be her husband, had presented themselves to the Nigerian Army on July 28 at a location in Bama.

The Chibok abduction in 2014 caused a stir worldwide, leading to calls for the return of the girls by global figures, including then First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama.

Although a good number of the students have regained their freedom, about 100 are still believed to be in captivity.

In April, seven years after the abduction, Zulum pledged to safely recover the remaining girls.

“As a father of all sons and daughters of Borno, I haven’t lost hope that our remaining Chibok schoolgirls and other abducted persons will be safely recovered,” the Governor said.

