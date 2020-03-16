Nigerian Consulate in New York Suspends Passport Processing

The Nigerian consulate in New York has temporarily suspended the processing of passports until further notice over the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension takes effect from Monday (today), according to a statement issued on behalf of the Consul General by the Head of Chancery, Mrs Balkisu Nura, on Friday.

It said, “This is a proactive measure to limit exposure of both applicants and staff of the consulate to the Covid 19 outbreak. Preventing large gatherings in public places within the period is part of the guidelines in New York city, where the consulate is located.”

The statement, however, advised those who urgently need to obtain the Nigerian passport to call 2128502216 or email, [email protected] or [email protected]

Meanwhile, the Ghanaian authorities have advised intending travellers to Ghana to suspend their trip until further notice.

The Minister of Information, Kojo Nkrumah, in a statement on Sunday, said any traveller, except Ghanaian citizens and persons with residence in Ghana, who within the last 14 days had visited a country that had recorded at least 200 cases of coronavirus, will not be admitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

This, he said, takes effect from Tuesday.

The minister stated, “There will be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are otherwise allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction. Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian ports of entry.

“Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities. Persons determined to be unable to satisfactorily self-quarantine will be quarantined by the state.”

Nkrumah explained that any traveller who exhibited symptoms of Covid 19 will be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

