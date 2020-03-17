Nigerian Doctors Embark on Strike as Coronavirus Resurfaces

Share Pin 0 Shares

Association of Resident Doctors, Abuja chapter on Tuesday, announced their decision to embark on an indefinite strike, a few hours after the third case of coronavirus emerged in the country.

The strike action was disclosed in a statement signed by Roland Aigbovo, the President of ARD, Abuja chapter.

Aigbovo said the doctors were embarking on the strike because they had not been paid their salary for two months.

He said doctors have suffered financial instability due to non-payment of salaries after repeated warnings and ultimatum to the government.

Aigbovo added that other affected health workers will join the strike within 48 hours if their demands are not met.

A similar action was taken by resident doctors at Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja. They embarked on a warning strike, January 13, 2020, over non-payment of shortfalls in their salaries.

Dr Adejo Arome, the President of the association at the hospital, said they went on strike because money meant for payment of the salary shortfall had been paid into the hospital account in December 2019 but was not disbursed.

_____ Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.