Nigerian Govt Condemns Assault on Diplomat by Indonesian Officials

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the assault of a Nigerian diplomat by immigration officials in Indonesia.

The victim, whose name was not mentioned, was manhandled and arrested by immigration officials on Saturday in front of his official quarters in the Asian country.

A viral video of the event shows at least three men in a vehicle assaulting the official, ignoring his screams of pain.

While two of the men held his hands and pinned him down in the backseat, another freely assaulted his unprotected head as he cried out in pain.

“The unfortunate incident is against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between states,” the Nigerian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“The Nigerian Government has complained strongly to the Government of Indonesia, and the Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria was summoned by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The Ambassador explained what he understood happened and apologised unreservedly on behalf of the Government of Indonesia. The Nigerian Government has sent an official protest to the Government of Indonesia.”

In addition to the Indonesian Ambassador’s apology, the immigration officials responsible for the assault have also apologised to the victim.

“The Ambassador of Nigeria to Indonesia has confirmed that the immigration official involved had since come to the Nigerian Embassy to apologise to the Ambassador and the diplomat concerned,” the Foreign Ministry added.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.