adoke

Nigerian Govt Files Fresh Charges Against Ex-AGF, Adoke

The Federal Government has filed fresh charges against a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke.

Adoke was arraigned on Monday before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He is being charged along with his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, on six counts bordering on money laundering and criminal diversion of funds in the Malabo oil deal.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

More to follow…

