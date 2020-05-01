Dr-Folasade-Yemi-Esan-New-Head-Of-Service

Nigerian Govt Orders Civil Servants to Resume Work From Monday

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Federal Government has ordered civil servants from level 14 and above, to resume their duties effective Monday, May 4.

In a communique on Thursday evening, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan stressed that the resumption order includes those on essential services across the country.

According to the statement, all those mandated to resume on Monday will be allowed to work three times a week and closing time would be 2 pm.

The Head-Of-Service further directed that those who are resuming must adhere strictly to the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene, adding all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Civil ServantsFolasade Yemi-EsanNigeria

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Nigerian Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man for ‘Insulting’ Buhari

Nigerian Police Arrest 70-Year-Old Man for ‘Insulting’ Buhari

News
  • 1 May
  • 0
FG Considers Use of Military to Secure Isolation Centres

FG Considers Use of Military to Secure Isolation Centres

News
  • 1 May
  • 0
Joe Biden Denies Former Staffer’s Sexual Assault Allegation

Joe Biden Denies Former Staffer’s Sexual Assault Allegation

News
  • 1 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top