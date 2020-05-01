Nigerian Govt Orders Civil Servants to Resume Work From Monday

The Federal Government has ordered civil servants from level 14 and above, to resume their duties effective Monday, May 4.

In a communique on Thursday evening, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan stressed that the resumption order includes those on essential services across the country.

According to the statement, all those mandated to resume on Monday will be allowed to work three times a week and closing time would be 2 pm.

The Head-Of-Service further directed that those who are resuming must adhere strictly to the observance of social distancing, use of face masks, hand sanitisers, and good general hygiene, adding all Federal Secretariats have been decontaminated and efforts were ongoing to do same in other public offices.

_____

