Yuguda-Hassan-Kila-e1614874388697

Nigerian Lawmaker, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, Is Dead

A member of the House of Representatives, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, is dead.

He died on Thursday at the age of 65 years. Mr Hassan-Kila represented Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State in the House.

A media aide to Jigawa governor, Auwal Sankara, confirmed the death of the federal lawmaker. He said he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Governor Muhammad Badaru has condoled with the family of the deceased, his constituents in Gwaram and the entire people of the state over the loss.

Mr Hassan-Kila became the second federal lawmaker from Jigawa State to die in the current National Assembly, following Muhammad Adamu Fagen-Gawo who died in December 2019.

Mr Hassan-Kila was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was serving in the House of Representatives for the second time.

He hailed from Kila in Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Before he went into politics, he was with the Nigeria Customs Service where he rose to the position of comptroller of customs.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Auwal SankaraJigawa StateYuguda Hassan-Kila

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

COVID-19 Kills Fewer African Women Than Men – WHO Study

COVID-19 Kills Fewer African Women Than Men – WHO Study

Africa
  • 5 Mar
  • 0
Trump To Be Allowed Back On YouTube When ‘Risk Of Violence’ Falls

Trump To Be Allowed Back On YouTube When ‘Risk Of Violence’ Falls

News
  • 5 Mar
  • 0
Nigerian Lawmaker, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, Is Dead

Nigerian Lawmaker, Yuguda Hassan-Kila, Is Dead

News
  • 5 Mar
  • 0

BEACON

Twitter said: "Invalid or expired token."

Back to Top