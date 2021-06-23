Nigerian Man Arrested in India for Cocaine Peddling

The police in India have arrested a Nigerian in possession of illicit drugs and a huge sum of money.

The officers from Arnala, Maharashtra apprehended the unnamed suspected drug peddler in the Pulghar district on Tuesday, ANI reports.

Seized from the 43-year-old suspect were 230 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 23 Lakhs and a sum of Rs 10,000 (N55,286.97).

The case which is under investigation has therefore been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Reports of Nigerians being arrested for drug peddling in the country, particularly in the Palghar district in Maharashtra has been a constant recurrence.

Most recently, another unnamed suspected Nigerian drug peddler from NalaSopara in the district was on June 8 was arrested in possession of 478 grams of cocaine worth Rs 95.65 (N528.98).

According to the outlet, he was sent to a two-day police custody.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.