Nigerian Nurse Escapes From ISWAP Captivity During Military Air Raid

A Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) set up to rid the Lake Chad region of terrorists on Wednesday said it had helped to facilitate the return of a Nigerian nurse from the grip of the ISWAP, a terrorist organisation.

The MNJTF comprises units of military personnel from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

In a statement signed from Chad, an MNJTF spokesman, Colonel Muhammad Dole, said the nurse had been held in captivity since the beginning of 2020.

During an air-bomb raid of an ISWAP stronghold in the Lake Chad, the nurse ran for dear life and escaped to Niger Republic, where he was handed over to the MNJTF.

“After bombs and rockets from the aircrafts landed and everywhere exploded in flames, both terrorists and hostages ran for dear life,” the nurse said, as quoted by the MNJTF. “I had to take my chance. I am grateful to God that I was able to escape.”

The nurse was medically examined before he was finally handed over to Nigerian authorities, the MNJTF said.

