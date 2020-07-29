George-Floyd-burial-in-Nigeria-tile

Nigerian Pastor Reburies George ‘Obinna’ Floyd in Mbaise, Imo State

A Nigerian clergyman, Pastor Humble Okoro, has conducted a fresh funeral for late George Floyd after allegedly linking him to Mbaise, Imo State.

Leadership reports that Pastor Okoro revealed that, “I have traced the ancestral root of George Obinna Floyd to Umuoffor kindred in Obokwu obibi Aboh Mbaise Imo State and I feel so happy now that we have reburied him alongside with his ancestors.”

