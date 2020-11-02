Nigerian Scholars In UK Protest NDDC Non-Payment Of Scholarship Fees

Nigerian students sponsored abroad in 2018 for further studies by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are currently holding a fresh protest over the non-release of funds for their scholarship for two years after being verified twice.

The students bearing placards with various inscriptions in front of the Nigeria High Commission in London and official duties at the commission is currently standstill.

The aggrieved students told newsmen that the non-payment of their fees have exposed them to numerous dangers including the COVID-19 virus as some of them have to work in care homes to raise funds.

“We are here to protest the non-payment of our school fees and allowance for the past two years. We have carried out a series of protests at this embassy but unfortunately, there was no positive response from the NDDC.

“They said our payment will be made by October 12th after the verification exercise has been concluded. From then till now, our tuition fees and upkeep have not been paid. They keep promising us on a weekly basis. We are tired of all these fake promises,” one of the scholars, Femi, said.

The scholars lamented that due to the nonpayment they live from hand to mouth. The scholars appealed that the Federal Government intervene and prevail on the NDDC to pay their fees.

They said the protest will continue till next week.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.