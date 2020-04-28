Buhari-lawan

Nigerian Senate Approves Buhari’s Fresh N850 Billion Loan Request

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday approved a fresh N850bn loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari to fund some projects in the 2020 budget.

The request was contained in a letter to the National Assembly, which was read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

According to the letter, President Buhari seeks to raise the loan from the domestic capital market to ensure adequate funds to finance projects in the budget.

After the letter was read, the lawmakers gave accelerated approval to the President’s request to raise the loan.

They also asked the Senate Committees on Finance and Appropriation to liaise with the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, to get more details on the loan request.

Earlier the lawmakers resumed plenary on Tuesday morning after spending 36 days at home following the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Ahmed LawanLoanMuhammadu BuhariSenateZainab Ahmed

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Another 633 Dead Across UK as Death Toll Nears 22,000

Another 633 Dead Across UK as Death Toll Nears 22,000

News
  • 28 Apr
  • 0
Lockdown Extension: Residents Appeal to Kaduna Govt to Review Order

Lockdown Extension: Residents Appeal to Kaduna Govt to Review Order

News
  • 28 Apr
  • 0
Cross River Govt. Reinforces No Entry Order at Boundaries With Neighbours

Cross River Govt. Reinforces No Entry Order at Boundaries With Neighbours

News
  • 28 Apr
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top