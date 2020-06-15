Nigerian Senator Adebayo Osinowo aka “Pepperito” Dies at 64
A Nigerian senator Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as “Pepperito” is dead.
Osinowo, the senator representing Lagos East at the 9th Nigerian National Assembly, died on Monday.
According to reports, his death stemmed from “complications” from ailments not immediately disclosed.
More to come…
_____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours