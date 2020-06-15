Adebayo-Osinowo

Nigerian Senator Adebayo Osinowo aka “Pepperito” Dies at 64

A Nigerian senator Adebayo Osinowo, popularly known as “Pepperito” is dead.

Osinowo, the senator representing Lagos East at the 9th Nigerian National Assembly, died on Monday.

According to reports, his death stemmed from “complications” from ailments not immediately disclosed.

More to come…

 

