Nigerian Soldier Kills Mother For Being A ‘Witch’

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested an Army Corporal, Charles Thomson, for allegedly killing his mother, Modupe Thompson.

The incident happened on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at their residence in Sabon G.R.A, Kaduna.

Speaking while being paraded at the police headquarters on Thursday, the 30-year-old soldier, who confessed to the alleged culpable homicide of his mother, said he stabbed her to death because she was a witch.

Thomson added that his mother used to turn to a serpent at night. He said, “I was arrested for culpable homicide, because my mother died in my hands while I was fighting with her. We were fighting as a result of a spiritual dispute; I saw her turning to a serpent severally at night, so, it angered me.

“She was even appearing and disappearing. And when I went into her room, I saw her with a 10-year-old boy running around her. That was what led to the fight.”

Asked about his father, the young Thompson said, his father abandoned him and his only brother with their mother about 20 years ago.

He said, “I am presently on sick leave, because I’m incapacitated. I was injured, I fell during an attack in Maiduguri, Borno. I was not dismissed; I am still serving.

“We had always had problems, there was no love. She didn’t have love for her children. So, I want to advise parents to always give assistance to their children and speak well about them in public.”

__________

