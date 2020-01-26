Nigerian Troops Arrest Boko Haram Commander’s Wife in Maiduguri

The Nigerian Army says troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested the wife of a Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province commander, Zainab Usman, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement on Sunday, disclosed that the Joint Tactical Team deployed in Borno and Yobe States apprehended Zainab, a Boko Haram female recruiter, at Modu Sulemri area of Abujan Talakawa Ward of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council.

He added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a wife of Alai Usman, a high profile ISWAP Province logistics supplier.

The suspect is believed to be in contact with other Boko Haram/ISWAP commanders, helping them to recruit young fighters.

The statement said that the troops of 212 Battalion deployed in Auno, Kaga LGA of Borno State in conjunction with elements of Civilian Joint Task Force also arrested one Mallam Ahmed Yakuba, a high profile ISWAP informant at a location south of Auno Village.

The statement said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was born in Niger Republic, grew up in Sudan and has been in Nigeria for the past 15 years.

“However, during interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a spy for ISWAP criminals on a mission to spy on troops’ location in Auno and other locations along the Maiduguri – Damaturu road.”

