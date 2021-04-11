‘Nigerians Are Fed Up,’ Wike Asks Politicians to Stop Making Fake Promises

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has warned politicians in the country against making fake promises to Nigerians when seeking election into public offices.

He gave the warning on Saturday in Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The time has come; when you make a promise to the people, you must fulfil the promise. So, you have to be careful of the promises you make,” he said.

According to the governor, Nigerians are already fed up with empty promises made by politicians before and during elections.

He was hopeful that by 2023, no politician would be able to manipulate election results in any part of the country.

Governor Wike added that manipulating results would not even be possible with the use of security personnel, as the electorate have become more knowledgeable to resist electoral fraud.

He accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government of complicating the situation of the people of the country.

The governor alleged that the government has failed to fulfill all its campaign promises to the people since 2015, even after the elections.

He, however, commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration in Rivers for providing infrastructure in various parts of the state.

“The time has come that we can no longer listen to empty promises of politicians, like what the ruling party is doing today.

“When they came in 2015, they told us that naira and dollar will be equal and today, what is the equivalent? They said they will create jobs, but Nigeria has the highest rate of unemployment in Africa – 33 per cent; why won’t there be a crisis?” the governor questioned.

Governor Wike spoke during the PDP campaign rally for the local government election scheduled to hold on April 17.

At the rally, the governor along with some party chieftains received some new members from the APC, led by a former Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Befil Nwile.

