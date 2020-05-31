Nigerians Demand Justice for Uwa, UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed Inside RCCG Church

Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, has been brutally raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in the city while reading.

The tragic incident, which happened three days ago, according to friends, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

The development has sparked outrage on Nigerian social media with many demanding justice for Vera.

Women talk about men raping them everyday and they are blamed for being in the wrong place, dating wrong men, wearing revealing clothes, but Uwa was reading in a church, what is your excuse this time? What is your excuse? My heart hurts! I want justice for her #JusticeForUwa — Renè The Leader ❤️ (@Rene_noire) May 31, 2020

What is the excuse now? She was in a CHURCH. Women get brutalized, raped and killed while reading in CHURCH. This is a societal sickness! Don’t ever let me hear you say shit to justify or exuse rape! I’m so sorry Uwa, you didn’t deserve this. #JusticeForUwa — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) May 31, 2020

Uwa’s story breaks me. We all have to admit that our parents have failed woefully in the raising of the male child. Concentrating too much on the conduct of the female child when it’s actually the males who have the higher propensity to do evil! #JusticeForUwa — DJINEE (@DJINEE) May 31, 2020

A 22 year old undergrad was brutally attacked with a fire extinguisher while reading in a church in Benin , raped and then murdered. Her murderers are on the run and yet to be identified, please help us spread the word and let’s get #JusticeForUwa — 🇳🇬 #BlackLivesMatter #KadunaMassacre (@_illeglrl) May 31, 2020

This is UWA, a 22 year old girl who was raped in RCCG Benin, inside the church, is there no limit to this evil? The Culprits are on the run and they must be found and brought to justice. Please RT, copy and paste or Lend your voice, we must get #JusticeForUwa pic.twitter.com/3RaKJFTDPC — Arsenal’s Bunny. (@Bubble_minakie) May 31, 2020

