#JusticeForUwa

Nigerians Demand Justice for Uwa, UNIBEN Undergraduate Raped, Killed Inside RCCG Church

Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 22-year-old 100Level student of Microbiology at the University of Benin, Edo State, has been brutally raped and killed inside a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) branch in the city while reading.

Photo: SaharaReporters

The tragic incident, which happened three days ago, according to friends, saw her attackers smashing her head with a fire extinguisher and leaving her unconscious around the Ikpoba Hill area of Benin City, the state capital.

Despite being rushed to the intensive care unit of a hospital, Omozuwa couldn’t make it as she succumbed to the injuries sustained during the savage attack.

The development has sparked outrage on Nigerian social media with many demanding justice for Vera.

