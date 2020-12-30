Nigerians Knock Army For Deploying Aircraft In Search Of Kanu’s Eastern Security Network Camp

A number of Nigerians have criticised the Nigerian Army for deploying aircraft and gun trucks to locate Nnamdi Kanu’s Eastern Security Network camp, saying it was a misplaced priority in the security challenges facing the country.

A few others, however, supported the military saying the ESN could become a regional security threat since the South-East governors had also dissociated themselves from the outfit.

SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the army deployed combat helicopters, gun trucks and soldiers to search some suspected forests in the South-East states where the ESN, recently launched by Nnamdi Kanu, is said to be camping.

It was disclosed that the military search had been ongoing for days with no time frame, as the army is said to be acting on “orders from above.”

Videos from the drones and hidden cameras believed to be installed by the ESN, captured the Nigerian Army helicopters and their vehicles and soldiers searching for the camp of the ESN for possible arrests.

On Twitter, several Nigerians believed that the military action was a misplaced priority and such enthusiasm and energy were not seen in the North-East against the Boko Haram terrorists nor against the bandits in the North-West.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.