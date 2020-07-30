Nigerians Losing Faith in Governance, Says TUC

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has declared that more Nigerians are angry and losing faith in government at all levels.

The TUC, in its message on the occasion of Sallah celebration that was signed by the President of the TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and Secretary General of the TUC, Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, said the congress is against government taking more loans when they could not account for the recovered looted funds.

“We want to seize this opportunity to unequivocally state here that Nigerians are worried and angry.

“We are fast beginning to lose faith in government at all levels. Of what good is this religious event to our leaders when they have deliberately refused to show love to fellow Nigerians?” it said.

The TUC said: “We are against government taking more loans when they cannot account for the recovered loot, monies from fuel hike, Value Added Tax (VAT).”

The labour movement also urged the federal government and the Kaduna State Government to stop the mass killings in the country.

