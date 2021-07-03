Nigerians Now Leaving Office Jobs for Farming – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday says many Nigerians are now dumping white collar jobs for farming due to the policies of his government which has enhanced agriculture which is also generating more jobs for people.

Mr Buhari made this claim while hosting former Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe, at the State House Abuja on Friday, his spokesperson Femi Adesina said in a statement.

The president also said the deliberate policies of his government has ensured that Nigerians eat foods that are grown locally as importation of many foodstuffs has been blocked.

“We needed to go back to the land, as petroleum could no longer sustain the country, particularly with fluctuating prices,” Mr Buhari said. “Today, we eat what we grow, and we have stopped importation of many food products. There’s no foreign exchange to even waste again.”

He further said that agriculture is now attractive to some Nigerians who now leave their offices to farm.

“Agriculture has also helped us to generate employment. We have embraced technology, and some people are even leaving the offices to go back to the land. And they are not regretting it. That is the feedback we get,” Mr Buhari said.

