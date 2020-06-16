Nigerians React as Executive Jet Services Says It Mistook Naira Marley For Works Minister Fashola

Executive Jet Services, the aviation company that conveyed Nigerian singer, Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, from Lagos to Abuja for a concert last weekend, has claimed that they mistook the artiste for Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola.

The airline company was suspended by the Nigerian Government for flying the musician when the permit granted to it was to fly a Court of Appeal judge to Abuja and back to Lagos for a special assignment.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jet Services, Mr Sam Iwuajoku, in the apology letter to the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, claimed that they mistakenly flew the artiste and his crew to Abuja after his surname ‘Fashola’ tricked them into believing that it was the Minister of Works.

He said, “We hereby apologise for the above flight, with your permit ref: PMA/ATMD/0175/V/V/1268 dated 11th June, 2020.

“Please the flight was to carry a judge to Abuja on Sunday 14th, 2020 as requested and permit was granted based on the application, but unfortunately when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said that he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So on Saturday morning 13th June, 2020 my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja and that the passengers are already in the lounge as a rule passenger manifest is always sent to me before any departure, when I went through the manifest and I saw Fashola Babatunde I thought it was the Honorable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men, so we decided to do the flight since (he) is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again.”

Apparently, this is how Naira Marley got to Abuja. But, is Naira Marley’s name Babatunde Fashola? Isn’t this impersonation? pic.twitter.com/vxhYEUsEA4 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) June 16, 2020

Excutive jets said they thought Naira marley was Babatunde fashola, reason they flew him to Abuja together with Kim oprah. My question is, Did Naira marley looks like Fashola?? — Al’ameen✨ (@Al_ameen_Yabo) June 16, 2020

Whenever a deal goes wrong they cook up all manner of stories and muddle the waters so everything looks confusing. The explanations for this Babatunde Fashola/Naira Marley Abuja flight now raises more questions than before. Cover ups. Lies. Deliberate diversion. Not surprised. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 16, 2020

How can you say that you saw Babatunde Fashola and thought it was The Minister?😒 Do we have any unique names in this country? Sam Iwuajoku is a liar and he is so bad at it. Just tell us say you be Marlian and you decided to fly your President. Nobody will beat you. pic.twitter.com/Kp7B7pEhuT — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) June 16, 2020

The letter from the aviation company which flew Naira Marley to abuja is so unprofessional. How will you say you thought it was the honorable minister Babatunde Fashola?🤔

Las Las everybody ni barawo. — . (@Real_zeelux) June 16, 2020

The way everyone jumps to conclusion on Twitter without proper findings is sickening. Naira Marley’s full name is Fashola Azeez Adeshina (No.3 on the list) His Brother’s name is Babatunde Fashola. (No.7 on the list) Remove impersonation from his crime. pic.twitter.com/lhe4fk3MqY — Eleniy☆n (@only1mankind) June 16, 2020

Even if Executive Jets Services LTD mistook Naira Marley (as the federal minister of works & housing), Babatunde Fashola, what about the retinue of secret service agents at the airport? All the security agencies at the airport also didn’t see who alighted from the plane? Please! pic.twitter.com/h1ceJKjZC3 — Mazi @FestusGreen 🇳🇬 (@FestusGreen) June 16, 2020

So what if the person that impersonated Babatunde Fashola was a terrorist? pic.twitter.com/PtS0yo6qpk — Paulicy D Black Diamond (@nosayaba_paul) June 16, 2020

Babatunde Fashola, minister for works and and housing you are welcome on board sir. Who did this to us as a country…see our new minister…funny people… pic.twitter.com/W5jmvBfUzr — iamAbbey (@AbbeyMr) June 16, 2020

This Execujet story is not really concrete enough. At least of he wrote his name as Babatunde Fashola, does it mean the company did not see him?

Does @officialnairam1 look like @tundefashola? — henrinho (@henryusiayo) June 16, 2020

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.