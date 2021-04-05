Nigerians Should Work In Unity To Overcome Current National Challenges – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerians to work in unity and peace, saying that such is needed for the West African nation to overcome its present challenges.

The former Bayelsa State governor said this on Sunday in his Easter message as shared on his official Twitter handle.

“As we celebrate, I urge all Christians and all Nigerians to work in love, peace and unity and exercise faith and hope, so we can overcome our current national challenges and build a prosperous nation,” Jonathan said.

While wishing Christians a happy celebration, Jonathan described Easter as the “cornerstone of the Christian faith.”

“At Easter,” he added, “Christians celebrate hope, eternal life, salvation, and redemption.”

He charged Christians, to, therefore, “to imbibe and sustain godly values of righteousness, peace and justice which are the true nature of Christ.”

